Now, couple ties knot via video conference

The marriage was fixed a few months ago and the parents had also booked a marriage hall at Nanjikkottai road.

Published: 27th April 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 10:22 AM

By N Ramesh
THANJAVUR: A couple tied the knot at the bride’s house in Thanjavur amid the lockdown, on Sunday. The inter-caste love marriage of B Venba of Pillyarpatti and P Chandrapandian of Bengaluru was conducted through video conferencing.

The marriage was fixed a few months ago and the parents had also booked a marriage hall at Nanjikkottai road. As the lockdown got extended, the families decided to conduct the marriage at the bride’s house in Pillayarpatti. “We tested the video conferencing a day before the marriage,” said C Valarmathi, mother of the bride who is working as a librarian in Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology.

The marriage was conducted on the lines of Self-respect Movement in which marriages are performed without priest. Kali Poongundran, Deputy President of Dravidar Kazhagam, administered the oath through video conferencing from Chennai.

Friends and relatives too participated in the marriage through the video conferencing app and blessed the couple. “Many people from Singapore, Malaysia, London got connected,” Valarmathi told TNIE. Around 20-25 people were at the bride’s house for marriage.

Couple marries, donates food

A wedding was solemnized at Thudiyalur in Coimbatore on Sunday where the couple tied the knot wearing masks. Also they donated food to more than 2,000 people including frontline workers.

