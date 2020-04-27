Pregnant woman who fled GH tests negative

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A pregnant woman who escaped from Cuddalore Government General Hospital tested negative for coronavirus, health officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to sources, she was admitted in the hospital for routine check-ups on Friday. Since she was from Nathapattu village in Nellikuppam municipality, a COVID-19 containment zone, health workers decided to perform a swab test.

The woman, however, panicked and escaped from the hospital on Saturday. District officials traced her with her address and noted that she had admitted herself at a private hospital. She told the officials that she escaped from the GH as she was scared after being admitted at the isolation ward, the sources added.