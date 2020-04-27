Schoolgirl spends her savings to heal villagers

P Thiruselvam By

ARIYALUR: A class 6 student who recently lost her father contributed towards the making of a herbal concoction with her savings and distributed it to 1,000 people Kundapuram village of Ariyalur district to boost immunity. S Abi (12), daughter of Sakthivel-Sangeetha, studies in a government school in Keezhakavattankurichi. Sakthivel farmed on his four acres in Kunthapuram village with his wife Sangeetha for a living. He died on January 1 in a road accident in Ariyalur.

In Ariyalur district, six people tested positive for COVID-19 with one person later discharged. The girl wanted to protect her village people by boosting their immunity and hence decided to provide them with a herbal concoction. On Sunday, Abi made the concoction mixed with cumin, pepper, tomato, onion, turmeric, drumstick leaves and water by spending Rs 3,000, the money she saved over three years. She distributed it to people in her village with the help of her mother.

Abi said, "When my dad was alive, he gave me some pocket money when I went to school every day. I had been saving the money for three years. I saw on TV that many people were helping in the COVID-19 crisis, so, I thought I could help my fellow villagers. I broke my piggy bank, took out the money and decided to make the concoction. I learnt from YouTube that drumstick leaves would improve immunity. So, I made a soup using it along with the other ingredients. Many people in my village applauded me."

Her mother Sangeetha said, "We are a poor family and have been suffering greatly after my husband's death. However, my daughter suddenly came to me and said we should do something for the people. I told her I had no money. She then suggested the money she had saved could be used, so I agreed. Now, she is happy.

She won many prizes and certificates in district-level sports. Also, her dream is to become an officer and serve the people."