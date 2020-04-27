STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Tamil Nadu will get due share of subsidy for revenue deficit’

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has expressed hope that Tamil Nadu would get its due share of subsidy for revenue deficit within this year.

Published: 27th April 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has expressed hope that Tamil Nadu would get its due share of subsidy for revenue deficit within this year. Responding to DMK chief MK Stalin on the issue for the second time in the last three days, Panneerselvam, who also holds the Finance portfolio, condemned Stalin for creating ‘unnecessary controversies’ when the entire country is busy fighting the pandemic.

“Fund sharing with the State has increased to 4.189 per cent from 4.023 per cent. However, this is not a complete remedy for the past injustices, especially the damages inflicted by the 14th Finance Commission. Therefore, we will continue to reiterate before the 15th Finance Commission our demand for adequate allocation of funds to a well-managed state like Tamil Nadu,” he said.  

He further stated that the 15th finance commission has recommended providing Rs 4,025 crore as a subsidy for revenue deficit. It was the first time the subsidy for revenue deficit was recommended to Tamil Nadu. He further added that the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government is keenly working to uphold the rights of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
O Panneerselvam
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp