‘Tamil Nadu will get due share of subsidy for revenue deficit’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has expressed hope that Tamil Nadu would get its due share of subsidy for revenue deficit within this year. Responding to DMK chief MK Stalin on the issue for the second time in the last three days, Panneerselvam, who also holds the Finance portfolio, condemned Stalin for creating ‘unnecessary controversies’ when the entire country is busy fighting the pandemic.

“Fund sharing with the State has increased to 4.189 per cent from 4.023 per cent. However, this is not a complete remedy for the past injustices, especially the damages inflicted by the 14th Finance Commission. Therefore, we will continue to reiterate before the 15th Finance Commission our demand for adequate allocation of funds to a well-managed state like Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He further stated that the 15th finance commission has recommended providing Rs 4,025 crore as a subsidy for revenue deficit. It was the first time the subsidy for revenue deficit was recommended to Tamil Nadu. He further added that the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government is keenly working to uphold the rights of the state.