‘Corona wall’ goes off on TN-AP border

The ‘corona walls’ came up across the border roads near check posts at Mathandakuppam in Ponnai and Sainagunta near Gudiyatham on Sunday in order to block movement of vehicles.

Published: 28th April 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 05:58 AM

The walls raised across border roads between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in two places were removed on Friday | s dinesh

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The walls raised across border roads between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in two places were removed on Friday a day after their construction as they blocked connectivity to ambulances and other vehicles with medical emergencies from Chittoor district of the neighbouring State, Vellore Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram told TNIE.

Chittoor SP had shared some messages on WhatsApp on how ambulances were stuck because of the walls which were meant to block vehicle movement as part stricter lockdown, the collector added.

The ‘corona walls’ came up across the border roads near check posts at Mathandakuppam in Ponnai and Sainagunta near Gudiyatham on Sunday in order to block movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, sources said that officers of Andhra Pradesh had taken strong exception to the construction of the walls, and claimed that the parts of the roads where the walls were erected belonged to their State. Subsequently, Revenue department officers in Vellore had dusted records and maps to ascertain the fact.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh lockdown
Coronavirus
