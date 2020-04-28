STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Duo caught for home delivering illicit alcohol after collecting money through Google Pay

Despite the travel restrictions imposed by the district administration, the duo continued to smuggle the alcohol in a car with a sticker saying 'Advocate'.

Published: 28th April 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Google Pay

Google Pay

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: While it's difficult to get even essentials delivered at home through e-commerce sites these days, a gang in Perambalur was busted by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing Police for delivering illicitly brewed alcohol to homes after collecting money through a digital payment portal.

The seizure of six litres of liquor from a car in Esanai on Tuesday led to the discovery that the duo was conducting an illicit alcohol business in Perambalur after smuggling it from Salem district. The duo home delivered the alcohol to customers after collecting the money through Google Pay.

"First, the duo collect the money and address through Google Pay. Once the money is received and they manage to arrange the stock, the duo directly go to the customers' houses and deliver it to them. They were selling 1 litre of illicit alcohol for over Rs 2000," said a police officer involved in the case.

Following the discovery, police arrested Ravi Raja (38) of Mangalamedu village and Mutharasan (32) of Sengunam village and also seized their car.

Despite the travel restrictions imposed by the district administration, the duo continued to smuggle the alcohol in a car with a sticker saying 'Advocate'.

"On enquiry, it was found that they brought the alcohol from a village near the Perambalur-Salem border. With both the districts sharing a border, some miscreants are utilizing the jurisdiction issues to brew illict liquor in the border areas. Further investigations regarding their operations are being conducted," added the police officer.

The duo had reportedly sold more than 100 litres of illicit alcohol till now and were also linked to the three-member gang caught by police last week in Perambalur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Illicit liquor Google Pay Perambalur
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp