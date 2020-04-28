Duo caught for home delivering illicit alcohol after collecting money through Google Pay

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: While it's difficult to get even essentials delivered at home through e-commerce sites these days, a gang in Perambalur was busted by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing Police for delivering illicitly brewed alcohol to homes after collecting money through a digital payment portal.

The seizure of six litres of liquor from a car in Esanai on Tuesday led to the discovery that the duo was conducting an illicit alcohol business in Perambalur after smuggling it from Salem district. The duo home delivered the alcohol to customers after collecting the money through Google Pay.

"First, the duo collect the money and address through Google Pay. Once the money is received and they manage to arrange the stock, the duo directly go to the customers' houses and deliver it to them. They were selling 1 litre of illicit alcohol for over Rs 2000," said a police officer involved in the case.

Following the discovery, police arrested Ravi Raja (38) of Mangalamedu village and Mutharasan (32) of Sengunam village and also seized their car.

Despite the travel restrictions imposed by the district administration, the duo continued to smuggle the alcohol in a car with a sticker saying 'Advocate'.

"On enquiry, it was found that they brought the alcohol from a village near the Perambalur-Salem border. With both the districts sharing a border, some miscreants are utilizing the jurisdiction issues to brew illict liquor in the border areas. Further investigations regarding their operations are being conducted," added the police officer.

The duo had reportedly sold more than 100 litres of illicit alcohol till now and were also linked to the three-member gang caught by police last week in Perambalur.