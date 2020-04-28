Fresh cases reported from only 3 TN dists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the State confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1,937, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar announced that the government would return the new rapid antibody or serological tests kits purchased from China, after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asked all States to do so.

Among the fresh cases, Chennai alone reported 47, taking the total number of cases in the capital district to 570. Incidentally, a man used to distribute food to migrant labourers and beggars in Triplicane tested positive on Sunday. Subsequently, samples were taken from around 30 police personnel and volunteers. In another case, one more journalist of a private TV channel in Chennai has tested positive. Meanwhile, in a slight relief to officials, cases were reported only from three districts — Chennai, Madurai (4) and Villupuram (1) —on Monday. Also, 81 people were discharged on the day.

Cases in Koyambedu market

Discussions are being held to decide whether to allow operations of Koyambedu market, after two persons in contact with traders tested positive and four other suspected to have contracted the virus. Official sources told Express that initially two persons — a saloon owner near the market and a coriander trader, who visited the market — tested positive.

According to the official bulletin, among the 7,176 samples tested, 52 samples turned positive on Monday. Number of persons tested on Monday was 6,753. “Till date, 94,781 samples have been taken, among them 1,937 persons tested positive and 83,021 samples tested negative. Testing of 1,381 samples are under process and 8,442 samples are repeat samples.”The Inter-Ministerial Central Team visited various key places in the city for the third day on Monday. They also consulted the CM at the Secretariat.