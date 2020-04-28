STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fresh cases reported from only 3 TN dists

Incidently, a man used to distribute food to migrant labourers and beggars in Triplicane tested positive on Sunday.

Published: 28th April 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands flocked to Koyambedu to stock up vegetables on Saturday, ahead of the four-day-long ‘intense lockdown’ | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the State confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1,937, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar announced that the government would return the new rapid antibody or serological tests kits purchased from China, after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asked all States to do so.

Among the fresh cases, Chennai alone reported 47, taking the total number of cases in the capital district to 570. Incidentally, a man used to distribute food to migrant labourers and beggars in Triplicane tested positive on Sunday. Subsequently, samples were taken from around 30 police personnel and volunteers. In another case, one more journalist of a private TV channel in Chennai has tested positive. Meanwhile, in a slight relief to officials, cases were reported only from three districts — Chennai, Madurai (4) and Villupuram (1) —on Monday. Also, 81 people were discharged on the day.

Cases in Koyambedu market

Discussions are being held to decide whether to allow operations of Koyambedu market, after two persons in contact with traders tested positive and four other suspected to have contracted the virus. Official sources told Express that initially two persons — a saloon owner near the market and a coriander trader, who visited the market — tested positive.

According to the official bulletin, among the 7,176 samples tested, 52 samples turned positive on Monday. Number of persons tested on Monday was 6,753. “Till date, 94,781 samples have been taken, among them 1,937 persons tested positive and 83,021 samples tested negative. Testing of 1,381 samples are under process and 8,442 samples are repeat samples.”The Inter-Ministerial Central Team visited various key places in the city for the third day on Monday. They also consulted the CM at the Secretariat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp