Gang beheads history-sheeter in front of his daughter, takes head to police station in car

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a gruesome incident, a gang of three beheaded a history-sheeter in front of his two-year-old daughter on a bridge in Srirangam on Tuesday. The gang took the head to the Srirangam police station where they surrendered.

Chandru, 37, of Srirangam had been involved in several criminal cases including murder. After spending time in prison, he was released on bail on April 24. On Tuesday, he was riding towards Thiruvanaikovil for buying essentials in a bike along with his daughter.

While he was travelling over the Srirangam railway overbridge, a car overtook the bike and stopped before them. Three men with deadly weapons surrounded Chandru and started arguing with him. Pushing the little child off the bike, the trio started slashing Chandru repeatedly till he died and then beheaded him. Taking the head of Chandru, the trio fled from the spot in the car and went directly to the Srirangam police station and surrendered.

Due to the lockdown, only a few people were on the otherwise busy road. Witnessing the brutal murder, they ran away from the spot in fear.

Police rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. Though she was not injured, she had been traumatised by the incident and was taken to Srirangam GH for treatment. The head and the rest of the body were also taken to the hospital for postmortem. The weapons which were thrown away nearby were recovered by the police team. Forensic teams came to the spot for examination.

The three accused were identified as M Saravanan (35), his brother M Suresh (30) and his relative A Selvam (24). They are residents of Railway Colony, Srirangam.

Speaking about the case, city police commissioner Varatharaju said, "Recently a conflict broke out between Chandru and Saravanan over a case in the court campus. Chandru is said to have warned Saravanan not to interefere in his matters. Irked by that, Saravanan planned to murder Chandrau and executed the plan on Tuesday."

He added that all three accused were remanded by the police on Tuesday itself. Further investigations are underway.