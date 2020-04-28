Ordeal ends for stranded vehicles in other states

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As many as 123 vehicles, including ambulances, have returned to Vellore district that were stranded for days in separate states, including Odisha. The vehicle was returning after dropping patients from CMC Hospital in their respective places, according to district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram.

Another fleet of 47 vehicles began their return journey on Sunday evening, and are expected to reach Vellore on Monday night.

Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram took up the matter with the concerned officials of Odisha through Tamil Nadu government.

Subsequently, the authorities of Odisha government issued clearance for the vehicles to move back on Saturday. Several other vehicles got stuck up in other States like Bihar and Jharkhand also moved back.