Tension at Puducherry-Villupuram border after UT administration refuses permission for entry of 12 liquor loaded trucks

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Tension prevailed on Puducherry-Villupuram border at Pattanur where 12 trucks loaded with IMFL products imported by a dealer in Puducherry remain stranded for the past 10 days after the territorial administration did not give permission for the entry due to lockdown. The trucks are carrying 13,800 cases of liquor (IMFL) worth about Rs 1.74 Crores.

Around 30 drivers and cleaners with the trucks who are facing a tough time at the border in safeguarding the liquor resorted to road blockade this evening. They are not only facing difficulties with finding food but also facing threat from bootleggers and others, said N Senthil Kumar, President of Lorry owners association.

The road blockade was withdrawn after Puducherry Sub-Collector T Sudhakar along with Villupuram Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar and other officials from Puducherry reached the spot and assured them to look into the matter, he said.

According to sources, the consignment was imported by a Puducherry dealer from Goa, Mangalore and Indore after obtaining permits from Puducherry Excise department on March 5 by paying Excise duties and import fee amounting to Rs 72 lakhs. The permit has a validity for a month to import the IMFL products. Accordingly eight trucks from a brewery in Goa, three from a brewery in Mangalore and one from a distillery in Indore reached Hosur, in Tamilnadu when the permits expired and the lockdown came into force. Through the Tamilnadu Excise department, permits were revalidated by Puducherry Excise department, following which the trucks started from Hosur and reached Puducherry border at Gorimedu on April 18 but were stopped from entering Puducherry.

The dealer has submitted all the relevant papers to the Excise department seeking permission for the trucks to enter Puducherry. Now the department has to give a no-objection certificate (NOC), sources said.