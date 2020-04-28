TNPCB extends validity of CTO till June 30

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: In order to ease pressure on industries amidst the lockdown, TNPCB has extended validity of Consent to Operate (CTO) till June 30, whose licences expire on March 31.TNPCB officials said renewal of CTO is due for hundreds of industries. Many critical and essential activities have to be operated uninterruptedly, so that all essential services are made available. Similarly, healthcare facilities and waste management facilities are also to be operated continuously.

“In view of the extraordinary circumstances, the Board by virtue of power under section 255 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 extends the validity of CTO for all the units, who have valid consent up to March 31 for three months upto June 30,” TNPCB Chairman AV Venkatachalam said.

The Board has offered similar relief to units authorised under Hazardous and Other Waste (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016; Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Sold Waste Management Rules, 2016 as well.