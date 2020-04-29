Central govt offices not willing to open as yet

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the State government giving a nod for Central government offices to function with 33 per cent staff, most of the offices remain shut. While the department head of each Central government office is empowered to take a decision on resuming essential works, top officials are in dilemma over issuing orders for partial resumption as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Chennai.

The logistics constraints owing to lack of public transportation has also led to the delay in opening the offices.“We have been told to devise a plan for re-opening the offices with skeletal staff after a GO was issued on April 24. No decision has been taken as yet considering the fact that Chennai has become a COVID-19 hotspot, “ a top official from a Central government department told Express.

The departments, including Southern Railways and its divisional offices, coach maintenance sheds, ICF, passport, postal, revenue, income tax and few other departments have not shown any sign for partial resumption. The offices in Besant Nagar, Nungambakkam, Anna Salai, and Broadway in Chennai and other parts of the State also remain closed. Apart from those engaged in maintenance services, staff engaged in administrative work have also not returned to offices. The railways has asked a few staffers to carry out emergency maintenance works on tracks.

“Elephant gate bridge is being demolished with limited staff. The Chennai division is yet to resume work,” said railway officials. Taking no chance, the ICF, one of the biggest coach producing units in the world, is also yet to resume production. Given that there is no public transport, most of the Central government offices are expected to remain closed till May 3.