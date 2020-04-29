STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM ‘anguished’ over apathy of people towards lockdown

The Chief Minister was addressing the 12 teams, headed by IAS officers constituted for various works related to containing the outbreak, at the Secretariat.

Published: 29th April 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami chairing a meeting with IAS officials on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing anguish over the people’s apathy towards social distancing and other lockdown norms aimed at preventing the Covid-19 outbreak in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said if people cooperate now, the spread can be contained easily. “Otherwise, it cannot be contained here even after it is contained elsewhere in the world. So, realising the seriousness, people should adhere to the restrictions,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the 12 teams, headed by IAS officers constituted for various works related to containing the outbreak, at the Secretariat.

“Lockdown is being relaxed to some extent in countries like China, Italy and Spain since the people there adhered to social distancing, avoided crowded places and maintained hygiene. But in our State, the number of people contracting the coronavirus is going up as we have failed to follow the restrictions,” the Chief Minister said.Palaniswami also asked the officials to explain these facts to the people.

Elaborating on the situation in some countries, the CM said, “Our people have been watching TV news showing people dying in large numbers in USA, Spain and Italy.  In these countries too, people initially did not realise the seriousness of the infection. Only after losing several lives, they adhered to the restrictions. Now, the death rate has come down in there.”

Touching upon the issues faced by the administration in enforcing the lockdown, Palaniswami said, “The problem starts in the vegetable markets in big municipal corporations like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai. Despite many requests, people refuse to take social distancing seriously.”
Palaniswami also asked the officials to explain these facts to the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp