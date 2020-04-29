CM ‘anguished’ over apathy of people towards lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing anguish over the people’s apathy towards social distancing and other lockdown norms aimed at preventing the Covid-19 outbreak in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said if people cooperate now, the spread can be contained easily. “Otherwise, it cannot be contained here even after it is contained elsewhere in the world. So, realising the seriousness, people should adhere to the restrictions,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the 12 teams, headed by IAS officers constituted for various works related to containing the outbreak, at the Secretariat.

“Lockdown is being relaxed to some extent in countries like China, Italy and Spain since the people there adhered to social distancing, avoided crowded places and maintained hygiene. But in our State, the number of people contracting the coronavirus is going up as we have failed to follow the restrictions,” the Chief Minister said.Palaniswami also asked the officials to explain these facts to the people.

Elaborating on the situation in some countries, the CM said, “Our people have been watching TV news showing people dying in large numbers in USA, Spain and Italy. In these countries too, people initially did not realise the seriousness of the infection. Only after losing several lives, they adhered to the restrictions. Now, the death rate has come down in there.”

Touching upon the issues faced by the administration in enforcing the lockdown, Palaniswami said, “The problem starts in the vegetable markets in big municipal corporations like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai. Despite many requests, people refuse to take social distancing seriously.”

