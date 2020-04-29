Hotspot no more: Erode records zero active cases

By Express News Service

ERODE: Once a hotspot for COVID-19 cases, Erode has seen numbers plummet in the recent past. Now, the number of active cases in the district is officially zero as the final batch of four patients who were admitted to Government Erode Medical College Hospital in Perundurai were discharged on Tuesday. Ministers, MLAs and other officials bid farewell to the patients by gifting them fruit baskets.

Addressing media persons, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said, “Today is a day of bliss as the patients have successfully recovered. This was possible because of frontline workers’ tireless service.”

He extended his gratitude to Collector C Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S Sakthi Ganesan, Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan and authorities of health department, sanitary workers and NGOs for their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The district also moved to the orange zone as no new cases have been reported for the past 12 days. So far, the district has witnessed one death out of a total of 70 cases. A report from the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine stated that so far, 3,250 throat swabs have been tested and on Tuesday 513 throat swabs were collected.

Four members of the railway doctor family treated at ESI hospital in Coimbatore and one Dubai returnee treated at MGMGH in Tiruchy have also been discharged. The officials hope the district will soon move to the green zone.