STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lockdown revives cry for total prohibition

Anti-liquor activists urge govt to gather resolve from ‘experimental’ closure; experts underscore possible harm

Published: 29th April 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After many decades, the Tasmac outlets have been forced to observe a total lockdown following measures to combat Covid-19 spread. With the curfew expected to end on May 3, anti-liquor activists are urging the government to gather resolve from this ‘experimental’ closure and enforce total prohibition.

‘Moodiyathu moodiyathaagavae irukkattum’ (let those shut stay shut) is their new slogan aimed at popularising the demand. However, experts are of the view that total prohibition is not possible as the move would spike demand for illicit liquor and put lives in danger. Moreover, just into the second week of the lockdown, reports of deaths related to varnish and shaving lotion intake had emerged. Thousands of litres of illicit liquor have also been seized from many places.

The anti-liquor associations are planning to petition CM Edappadi K Palaniswami urging him to implement total prohibition ‘since people are ready for it after the lockdown period experience’.

PMK renews appeal

PMK founder S Ramadoss, who has been demanding alcohol prohibition for many decades, renewed his appeal to enforce prohibition. “People have already shown their solidarity against liquor,” he said. State BJP president L Murugan too has asked the government to take the initiative considering the ‘happiness of women in the State’.  

V Sundar, coordinator of anti-liquor movements associated with the late anti-liquor activist Sasi Perumal, told Express: “The lockdown has shown that total prohibition is indeed possible. Sale of illicit liquor can be curbed by opening de-addiction centres.”
Sundar, who is planning to move the Madras High Court against reopening of the outlets, added, “Though the government is banking on Tasmac revenue, the health of people and peace at homes are more important.”

Don Bosco Migrant Services Director Fr Francis Bosco reasoned that an individual has to do something continuously for 30-40 days for any habit formation. “So, during the lockdown period, people have learned to live without liquor. Further, people are facing financial troubles and letting them spend on alcohol can make matters worse,” he said.

‘No example of successful prohibition’

Economist J Jayaranjan outrightly rejected the idea of total prohibition. “Liquor consumption is a matter of individual choice and there is no example of successful implementation of total prohibition anywhere. “Is the government pouring liquor into everyone’s mouth? It is an informed choice of every individual. Those who want can drink and the rest keep away from it. That is all,” he added.

Political commentator Sumanth C Raman is also of the view that prohibition is impossible. He says, “Just after the lockdown began, there were deaths due to consumption of varnish and other things in lieu of liquor. But after a few days, the number of deaths lowered due to availability of illicit liquor. Already, the government is facing huge financial crisis and it shouldn’t take any measure to worsen the situation. Secondly, it is very difficult to control illicit liquor sale. Once prohibition is enforced, ‘syndicates’ will form in every village.”“If prohibition is implemented, there won’t be control over the quality of the illicit liquor available. It is a social issue and it has to be handled that way,” he stressed.

Varnish deaths
Political commentator Sumanth C Raman is of the view that prohibition is impossible. He says, “Just after the lockdown began, there were deaths due to consumption of varnish and other things in lieu of liquor. But after a few days, the number of deaths lowered due to availability of illicit liquor. Prohibition is not a feasible solution.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquor lockdown
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp