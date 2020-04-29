STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second pregnant COVID-19 patient delivers baby at Madurai hospital

The 27-year-old woman was asymptomatic with no travel history or comorbidity when she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27, Collector TG Vinay had earlier said.

Published: 29th April 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Representative image

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two days after testing positive for COVID-19, a 27-year-old woman from Anuppanadi Road delivered a baby girl at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Wednesday morning. She became the second COVID-19 patient in the district to deliver a child after contracting the coronavirus.

The woman was asymptomatic with no travel history or comorbidity when she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27, Collector TG Vinay had earlier said. The source of her infection is still being traced.  

On Wednesday around 10.40 am, the woman who was admitted to the Superspeciality Block of the hospital delivered a baby girl through caesaerean section (C-section), said hospital sources.

The newborn weighs 2.8 kilograms, said a hospital official, adding that the condition of the mother and child was stable. Swab samples of the newborn are to be taken on Thursday morning for COVID-19 testing.

Notably, three days ago, a 24-year-old woman from Doddappanaiakanur became the district's first COVID-19 patient to deliver a child after contracting the virus. She too delivered a baby girl through C-section the same day she tested positive for COVID-19. The newborn is her second child.

