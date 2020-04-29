STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stranded migrants allowed into Yanam after MHA issues guidelines

Published: 29th April 2020 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:42 PM

Group of fifteen migrant workers start their journey on foot from Chennai to Vishakhapatnam (800 kilometers). (Photo| EPS/ Debadatta Mallick)

Migrant workers march to reach home.(Photo| EPS/ Debadatta Mallick)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Migrant labourers from Yanam region who were stranded at Andhra-Yanam border were let into the union territory on Wednesday evening after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines in this regard.

As many as 15 labourers reached the border on April 26 by foot from places such as Hyderabad, Putapathi and Odisha where they were employed. But they could not enter Yanam region due to the lockdown.

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao sat on dharna at the Legislative Assembly lobby demanding that the administration permit the labourers enter Yanam region on humanitarian grounds and thereafter place them under quarantine.

Though Chief Minister V Narayanasamy directed the district administration to let the labourers in on Tuesday night, the officials did not open the gates and they referred the matter to MHA for clarification. After MHA issued fresh guidelines, the labourers were let in.
 

Yanam migrants
Coronavirus
