Two booked in asphyxiation case

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two persons were booked by the City Police on Tuesday, in a case related to the death of a 49-year-old due to asphyxiation, here.On Monday, S Balaji, a resident of HUDCO Colony near Peelamedu died after inhaling poisonous fumes, while trying to save his father and brother who had fallen unconscious due to inhalation of toxic fumes in the restroom present at his house. The latter two are currently undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

While it was thought that the gas had leaked from the septic tank attached with the restroom, forensic examination revealed that the 49-year-old had died after inhaling carbon monoxide which emanated from a generator present at a neighbouring building. Further investigation on the matter is on.