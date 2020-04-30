STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can service centres be reopened, asks HC

Since the lockdown had been suddenly notified by the central government, general public were unable to repair their home appliances which were not in working condition.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wondering as to whether there is any possibility of opening the service centres to undertake repair works of home appliances products, the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking to keep open the appliances shops including service centres and connected e-commerce during the Covid-19 lockdown period on specific timings.

A special bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar issued the notice, returnable by May 26, while admitting a PIL petition from advocate G Rajesh, on Wednesday. Since the lockdown had been suddenly notified by the central government, general public were unable to repair their home appliances which were not in working condition.

The people were unable to procure new products since the home appliance shops have been closed including the service centres to repair their essential products. Even the e-commerce for home appliances shops are closed and citizens are unable to procure the products online, the petitioner contended.

Comments

