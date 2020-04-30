Field Support Teams for help in 5 cities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday formed Field Support Teams comprising of IAS and IPS officers, District Revenue Officers, and officers from local bodies, health and family welfare department to ensure management of containment zones, provision of essential services in these zones, contact tracing and testing etc., in five municipal corporations viz – Chennai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem. The G.O issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said the district collectors should coordinate the Teams’ efforts in the municipal corporation areas.