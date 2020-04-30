Field Support Teams for help in 5 cities

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday formed Field Support Teams comprising of IAS and IPS officers, District Revenue Officers, and officers from local bodies, health and family welfare department to ensure management of containment zones, provision of essential services in these zones, contact tracing and testing etc., in five municipal corporations viz – Chennai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem. The G.O issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said the district collectors should coordinate the Teams’ efforts in the municipal corporation areas.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Cops attacked during cluster containment drive in Godhra; one injured
Media reports about presence of jihadi camps in PoK 'baseless': Pakistan
Karur becomes COVID-19 free district after last patient gets discharged
Health is more important than football: Gaizka Mendieta
RIL posts 37 per cent drop in Q4 profit, announces Rs 53,125 cr rights issue