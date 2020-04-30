STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Harvest aplenty, but no takers for black gram in Tiruchy, thanks to lockdown

Harvest is aplenty. But farmers do not get to eat the fruits of their labour. Credits: lockdown due to coronavirus.

Published: 30th April 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Harvest is aplenty. But farmers do not get to eat the fruits of their labour. Credits: lockdown due to coronavirus. Farmers witnessed a bumper yield of black gram this season compared to the previous year.

Among all other pulses, black gram takes up a larger share of the area used for cultivation in the district, which are nearly 8,000 of the 12,000 hectares.

With the schemes initiated by the National Food Safety Mission, the farmers were able to reap a bountiful harvest (around 800 - 1000 kilos per hectare), according to agriculture department officials.

However, their joy was only short-lived as little did they expect of the shortcomings in the post-harvest phase - shortage of labour and price drop in the market.

Rajendran, a farmer from Tiruchy, said, "Due to lockdown, we are unable to find workers to separate pods from the plants. We ourselves have to pluck the whole plant, dry it out in the sun and bet the crop using sticks to separate the pod from the plant. Then, we take it to the markets."

He said that the market prices too dropped and fetched only Rs 50 per kg.

"I'm waiting for the lockdown to get over to sell it for a decent price in the market," he added.

Agrimarketing department offers help

In aiding the farmers, the Agriculture marketing department has asked them to bring black grams to the regulated markets in the district for selling it with the traders and food processing companies.

Sugumar, a senior official from Agriculture marketing department stated that the department has asked the farmers to bring their black grams to Manaachanallur regulatory market where it would be sold at Rs 70 per kg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Lockdown
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp