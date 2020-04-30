STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karur becomes COVID-19 free district after last patient gets discharged

Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabaskar along with the doctors and medical staff bid farewell to the patient.

TN Minister Vijayabaskar along with collector Anbalagan and other officials give a fruit basket to the last COVID-19 patient of Karur and bid farewell to her at Karur GMCH on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Aravind Raj)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: After Erode and Nilgiris, Karur has become the third district in the state to record zero COVID-19 positive cases, after the last COVID-19 patient from Karur district was completely recovered and discharged from the Karur GMCH on Thursday.

The last COVID-19 patient from Karur district who was undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) has completely recovered and was discharged on Thursday evening. Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabaskar along with the doctors and medical staff bid farewell to the patient.

A total of 42 COVID-19 positive cases were undergoing treatment in the isolation ward at the Karur GMCH. Out of the 42 patients, 41 of them were completely cured and discharged from the hospital in the past few weeks. In this situation, a 35-year-old woman of Thogalamalai in Karur who was infected with COVID-19 and undergoing treatment at the Karur GMCH was discharged on Thursday after recovering from the disease completely.

With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district is officially zero. As the last patient of Karur district was about to be discharged from the hospital, Transport minister Vijayabaskar along with district collector T.Anbalagan and hospital officials bid farewell to her and provided a fruit basket.

Addressing the media persons, Vijayabaskar told “The Government Medical College Hospital which was inaugurated here in Karur by the CM last month is a big boon for us as it helped the people of not only Karur but patients of Namakkal and Dindigul districts in this pandemic situation. About 300 of them including 181 COVID-19 positive patients and 119 persons who tested negative were admitted in the GMCH here for treatment.”

“The 181 COVID-19 positive patients in KGMCH included 42 from Karur, 79 from Dindigul, 58 from Namakkal and 1 from Theni and Tirunelveli districts. Among them, all the 42 from Karur, 73 from Dindigul, 50 from Namakkal and 1 from Theni and Tirunelveli districts recovered completely and were discharged from here in the past few weeks. As of now, a total of 14 COVID-19 positive patients including 6 from Dindugul, and 8 from Namakkal districts are undergoing treatment in the Karur GMCH.”

“We’ve now achieved zero COVID-19 cases in the district and have made Karur a corona free district, which is a huge achievement. The hospital dean, additional dean, doctors, nurses, health care officials and sanitary workers who have been burning the candles on both the sides are responsible for this feat. And I would like to express my gratitude towards them for that. Also, the work of police, fire & rescue, revenue, development, public health department officials and all other departments cannot be easily forgotten and is very much applaudable” he concluded.

Later, everyone clapped their hands and appreciated each other for their hard work for successfully turning Karur into a COVID-19 free zone. Along with them, Karur GMCH Dean Dr.Rossy Vennila, Additional Dean Dr.Theranirajan, Karur SP R.Pandiarajan and various other officials were present.

