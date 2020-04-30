STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishnagiri town turns containment zone after doc tests +ve

The doctor returned to Villupuram on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old woman doctor had gone to hospital on Sunday and attended to 34 patients.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri town was turned into a containment zone on Wednesday after authorities found that a 29-year-old government doctor from Villupuram had visited his wife in the town, said health officials. The doctor, who was tested positive for COVID-19, had visited the town last Friday. The woman is also a government doctor in Krishnagiri.

After returning to Villupuram, the doctor went to the hospital to undergo COVID-19 test and he was tested positive.

Following this, the Krishnagiri district administration collected blood samples from the female doctor, her relatives and nine others from the locality and sent them to Institute of Vector Control and Zoonoses, Hosur.

Sources said that during the short stay, the male doctor had gone to bakery shop, and market. The district administration is trying to track the contacts of the 34 patients.

The female doctor has been home quarantined and is asymptomatic, said the sources. 

