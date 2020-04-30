New restrictions using novel method piloted in Pollachi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While the government has restricted movement of people with the implementation of the lockdown, authorities are coming up with novel ways to prevent those coming out onto the streets without a valid reason.

The police and revenue departments have been active in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the district and now, they have introduced, on a trial basis, a QR code and one-time password-enabled Public Access Pass (PAP) system at Pollachi Municipality.

Initiated on Monday, officials state that a person who wants to venture out of their house for purchasing essentials should send an SMS to 94880 36600 explaining the purpose. Soon, he or she would receive a QR code (in case the user uses a smart phone) or an One-Time Password (OTP) (in case it is an ordinary phone), which can then be shown to policemen who will validate their reason to venture outside.

The QR code and the OTP will be valid for the next two hours, officials claimed, adding that once a person avails of the service, they would not be able to do so for the next seven days.

Pollachi Revenue Division Sub-Collector R Vaithinathan, said, "Coimbatore-based Annam Software came up with the idea and subsequently developed the software. We adapted it from Monday with support from the police."

He said that they had earlier implemented area-wise permission system for traders in order to regulate public movement.

"But with this method, we can regulate movement of the masses. Before, coming out of their houses, people are asked to send an SMS," he stated.

Annam Software, Founder and CEO, Kumar Annadurai said the firm which has been in existence for 18 years provides software solutions.

"It took seven days to develop the system by our team, which consists of four members and it incurred minimum expense. Only the running costs for sending messages through a third-party network adds to the expense," he claimed.

However, the system does have its flaws. For instance it banks on a person having one sim on a hand-held device while modern mobile phones have two, if not three, sim slots. Also, it does not address the fact that almost all individuals in a family could potentially own a mobile phone, defeating the purpose of the system. officials state that the issues will be addressed once the method is widely adopted.

The sub-collector's office stated that on the first day of implementation, almost 180 people accessed the service, followed by 190 people the next day. Following the successful implementation of the system, Periyakulam Sub-Collector is also planning to implement the same, sources state.