STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Temple jumbos being closely monitored

The Forest department is closely monitoring the health of temple elephants in Mayiladuthurai district in the wake of concerns over coronavirus.

Published: 30th April 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Forest department is closely monitoring the health of temple elephants in Mayiladuthurai district in the wake of concerns over coronavirus. Officials visited temples earlier this week and took stock of the health of elephants in two major temples in the region. "The elephants are asymptomatic for the virus, so we felt tests are not necessary now. We have kept a watch to monitor any weakness, rise in temperature and other complications. Then, we will recommend veterinarians take samples and test them for the virus," said S Kalanithi, wildlife warden and District Forest Officer (DFO), Nagapattinam Wildlife authorities across India were issued an alert earlier this month after a tiger in the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. The Forest department in Nagapattinam district has shut Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai. Foresters, watchers and guards are keeping an eye on animals such as blackbucks, which could stray from the sanctuary.

The temple elephant in Shri Mayuranathaswamy Temple in Mayiladuthurai is named Abayambigai, after Goddess Shri Abayambigai, consort of Sri Mayuranathaswamy.

The elephant is 52 years old and been involved in temple rituals for 50 years. The temple elephant in Sri Amirthagateswarar Temple in Thirukadaiyur is named Abirami, after Goddess Shri Abirami,  consort of Sri Amirthagateswarar. It is 16 years old and serving the temple for about six years.

During their visit to the temples, officials advised the management to keep the shelters clean and maintain their hygiene by disinfecting them frequently. "We have advised the mahouts of the two elephants in the two temples to maintain personal hygiene and wear masks and other safety equipment while handling the animals. We also advised them to bathe the animals daily," the DFO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
temple elephants coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp