Temple jumbos being closely monitored

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Forest department is closely monitoring the health of temple elephants in Mayiladuthurai district in the wake of concerns over coronavirus. Officials visited temples earlier this week and took stock of the health of elephants in two major temples in the region. "The elephants are asymptomatic for the virus, so we felt tests are not necessary now. We have kept a watch to monitor any weakness, rise in temperature and other complications. Then, we will recommend veterinarians take samples and test them for the virus," said S Kalanithi, wildlife warden and District Forest Officer (DFO), Nagapattinam Wildlife authorities across India were issued an alert earlier this month after a tiger in the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. The Forest department in Nagapattinam district has shut Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai. Foresters, watchers and guards are keeping an eye on animals such as blackbucks, which could stray from the sanctuary.

The temple elephant in Shri Mayuranathaswamy Temple in Mayiladuthurai is named Abayambigai, after Goddess Shri Abayambigai, consort of Sri Mayuranathaswamy.

The elephant is 52 years old and been involved in temple rituals for 50 years. The temple elephant in Sri Amirthagateswarar Temple in Thirukadaiyur is named Abirami, after Goddess Shri Abirami, consort of Sri Amirthagateswarar. It is 16 years old and serving the temple for about six years.

During their visit to the temples, officials advised the management to keep the shelters clean and maintain their hygiene by disinfecting them frequently. "We have advised the mahouts of the two elephants in the two temples to maintain personal hygiene and wear masks and other safety equipment while handling the animals. We also advised them to bathe the animals daily," the DFO said.