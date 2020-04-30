Throwing social distancing norms in the wind, people throng vegetable market in Madurai

By ANI

MADURAI: After being in complete lockdown for four days, people in large numbers thronged the vegetable market at BB Kulam Uzhavar Santhai on Thursday.

The people, who come to the market, were seen sanitising their hands with disinfectant and then entering the market.

The police through announcements urged the people to follow the social distancing, but many of them were not complying with the lockdown norm.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on April 24 had said that there would be a complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai from April 26 to April 29.

Tamil Nadu has a count of 2,162 COVID-19 cases of which, 1,210 patients have recovered while 27 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus so far.