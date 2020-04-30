TN Government launches portal for NRI Tamils who are keen on returning

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has created a web portal - www.nonresidenttamil.org - for NRI Tamils including students, tourists and workers who are keen on returning to Tamil Nadu immediately.

This portal has been created after suspension of flights across India during the COVID lockdown left students, tourists, employees and workers in foreign countries stranded.



An official release said the web portal has been created with a view to know the number of NRI Tamils who wish to return to Tamil Nadu immediately and to create isolation facilities for such persons.

NRI Tamils who wish to return to Tamil Nadu can share the details sought on the portal.

