TN revenue secretary Atulya Mishra to oversee return of migrants, students stuck in state

There are four lakh people from other states in Tamil Nadu including migrant workers, pilgrims, students and those doing petty jobs or businesses.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:09 PM

Migrant workers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal, protest outside a construction site along Chennai Bypass Road (PHOTO | DEBADATTA MALLICK, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Union home ministry issued fresh guidelines for interstate movement to allow stranded migrant labourers, tourists and students to return to their homes, the state has appointed Revenue Secretary Atulya Mishra as the nodal authority.

Mishra will be regulating the issues relating to movement of stranded persons which include pilgrims, tourists, students and migrant workers. According to official sources, the decision on how to send the workers back will be taken after a high-level meeting.

"We got the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines last night and we will be working on it," sources told The New Indian Express. This means there will be a huge movement of pilgrims, migrant workers, tourists and students to their states which will involve a massive logistics exercise. It's up to the state on how it will transport these workers back to their native states.

There are four lakh people from other states in Tamil Nadu including migrant workers, pilgrims, students and those doing petty jobs or businesses. It is learnt that the initial focus of the state will be to facilitate the travel of medical tourists or patients from other states who have been stuck here. "We also have one lakh migrant workers staying in state sponsored relief camps," sources added.

Sources said many patients have been stranded in hospitals in Trichy, Vellore and Chennai. "The first task will be to safely send back the patients and students who were left stranded in the state," sources added.

Besides, the state is also looking at facilitating the return of migrant workers who want to return home. Officials also said most of the migrant workers have considered the state as their home.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India Chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, S Sridharan told Express that migrant workers at construction sites have not been stranded and are taken care of. "Since we are in touch with the government for work to resume, those living in the sites may resume the work. We may also facilitate the return of those who wish to return," he added.

Meanwhile, students from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in Delhi, returned to the state by a bus. They were staying at the ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi prior to their return to the state.

