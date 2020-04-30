Tourism in the Nilgiris not in blooming health

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It would be an understatement to say that tourism is the lifeline for lakhs of people in The Nilgiris, especially Udhagamandalam.

People in the hospitality business, those providing services to them like taxi drivers; those who run restaurants, bakeries, confectionaries and chocolate manufacturers, are all dependent on tourists heading towards the hill station during summer.

Over 32.6 lakh tourists flocked to Ooty in 2017 and naturally, more were expected this year. But with the lockdown put in place, all the above stakeholders have been hit hard.

Businessmen are also awaiting the Centre and the State governments to lend a helping hand to them during such testing times so that they can stay afloat and provide wages to their staff.

The Government Botanical Garden in Ooty is all ready to attract tourists. If only

people are allowed to travel (Photo | EPS)

Revival to take time

Member of The Nilgiris Hotel Owners Association N Sadiq Ali, who is also a partner of a coffee shop in Ooty, said, "We think it will take almost another year to revive our business, since the lockdown implemented due to COVID-19 outbreak has ruined our business altogether. Those who made huge investments expecting to have a good season are now sitting on a pile of debt."

Every year, tourists flock to the 'queen of hill stations' between March and May from all over the country and also from abroad. But now, people who depend on the industry do not know if tourists will arrive even after the viral infection is dealt with, Sadiq claimed.

"People would visit tourist destinations without any fear only when the government comes up with a cure for the virus. Spraying of disinfectant and imposing lockdowns will not work in the long-term," he stated.

What about others?

The situation is pretty much the same with people who own cottages and hotels and those who run autos, taxis, vans and buses. Among those facing the heat, contrary to the climate that prevails in the hill town, are chocolate manufacturers.

J Muralidhar Rao, owner of Modern stores that has been in the chocolate making business for nearly seven decades, said that it will take a minimum of six months or possibly even a year for his business to get back to where it was.

"We have been making 200 varieties of chocolates using imported machines. We need to pay the EMI for the machines. With no business owing to the lockdown, raw materials used to make our products have gone to waste," he said.

Rao stated that he managed to provide salary for the month of March to his staff. However, since no turnover was witnessed during April, he sought assistance to keep his employees on their payroll.

"The Centre and State governments should provide financial assistance to us so that our staff, who have been with us for decades, remain employed," he added.

More worries

Likewise, the horticulture department which usually conducts the annual flower show is in limbo as the expected 2.5 to three lakh visitors are nowhere to be found. However the department had made its preparations well in advance.

Horticulture Department Joint Director S Shiva Subramaniam said, "We are ready to conduct the show at any given time. In this regard, as many as five lakh seedlings were already planted and readied at the government botanical garden. Likewise, several varieties of roses at the rose garden are expected to be in full bloom within two weeks."