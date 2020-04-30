Wedding Thambulam of sanitisers, masks

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Most of us dream of the big fat Indian wedding and no stone is left unturned to make this memorable day the best ever. But ever since COVID-19 hit us and the subsequent lockdown, every function has either been postponed or is merely a ceremony without any pomp and gaiety.

V Jayaprakash of Pugaipatti village and D Priya of Pallavadi village also had plans for their big day, on Wednesday, but when it became clear that celebrations had to be minimal, the couple came up with a novel idea. They distributed hand sanitiser, mask, gloves and soap as Thambulam (a welcome gift) to relatives who attended their wedding in Pugaipatti near Ulundurpet.

“We invited more than 2,000 persons. But, as the lockdown came into effect, we decided to make it a simple ceremony. After discussing it with the bride’s family, we organised the marriage at Varadaraja Perumal Temple,” said Jayaprakash.

The marriage was held in the presence of 20 relatives with all safety measures, including masks and social distancing in place, Jayaprakash said. “Since Elvansurkottai, a village nearby ours, has reported COVID-19 positive cases, my bride and I distributed — hand sanitiser, face mask, gloves, soap and a pamphlet with dos and don’ts to keep the virus at bay — kept on ever silver plates, instead of fruits, coconut, betel leaves and supari, which are traditionally kept on Thambula thattu. The move was to create awareness about sanitisation,” he said.

The relatives appreciated the initiative, the bride exclaimed.