STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will the lockdown extend?

Cabinet meet also to discuss if relaxations can be given to dists where no new corona cases have been reported

Published: 30th April 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

homeless_EPS04

Homeless people walk from Chennai Central after police asked them to vacate the footpath where they were staying in Chennai. (Photo |Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will take a decision on whether to extend the lockdown which comes to end on May 3 or not. The Cabinet is also expected to discuss whether relaxations can be given to some districts where no new cases of infection have been reported for the past few days.

Ahead of this Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the situation across the State with all district Collectors via video conference. The meeting lasted for more than six hours in two sessions. In his introductory remarks at the meeting, the Chief Minister pointed out that the coronavirus infection has been contained to some extent in certain rural areas as well as in town panchayats and municipalities.

In Chennai, the infection has been going up due to population density. “Since a large number of people live in narrow streets, the infection spreads easily from one person to another,” he added. District Collectors should ensure social distancing is followed in ration shops as well as in vegetable shops. Disinfectants should be sprayed in rural areas to contain the spread of this infection.   The public conveniences in urban areas should be cleaned thrice a day to ensure hygiene.

“All Containment areas should be disinfected twice a day and public conveniences should be cleaned thrice a day.  All essential commodities should be made available in their place so that they need not come out of the containment zone. Mobile toilet facilities will be provided in containment areas,” the Chief Minister said.

Palaniswami underscored the importance of maintaining social distancing at vegetable, grocery, meat and fish shops and people should come out of their house by wearing masks. The number of elderly persons, differently abled persons, destitutes, those who suffer from diseases like cardiac ailments and diabetes, pregnant women, will be monitored continuously and necessary assistance will be given.
 Ration shop employees, while issuing tokens to the family cardholders should give them complete information regarding the date and time by which they can get their supply.

“While allowing MGNREGA works, if there are a large number of workers in any rural local body, they should be divided as small groups so that social distancing could be ensured. Those above 55 years of age should be avoided for MGNREGA works.  If there is a grouse that any one in this age group is not getting employment, a member from his family can be given employment,” Palaniswami added.

The Central government has segregated Red, Orange and Green Zones for Corona infection. In the green zones, industries can be allowed to operate in a phased manner and the government would issue appropriate orders.

Since the Centre had given permission for operation of industries like cement, sago production, steel medical equipment production etc., and permission could be given to these industries since there is no ban on these industries.The Chief Minister is holding a discussion with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp