Will the lockdown extend?

CHENNAI: The State Cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will take a decision on whether to extend the lockdown which comes to end on May 3 or not. The Cabinet is also expected to discuss whether relaxations can be given to some districts where no new cases of infection have been reported for the past few days.

Ahead of this Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the situation across the State with all district Collectors via video conference. The meeting lasted for more than six hours in two sessions. In his introductory remarks at the meeting, the Chief Minister pointed out that the coronavirus infection has been contained to some extent in certain rural areas as well as in town panchayats and municipalities.

In Chennai, the infection has been going up due to population density. “Since a large number of people live in narrow streets, the infection spreads easily from one person to another,” he added. District Collectors should ensure social distancing is followed in ration shops as well as in vegetable shops. Disinfectants should be sprayed in rural areas to contain the spread of this infection. The public conveniences in urban areas should be cleaned thrice a day to ensure hygiene.

“All Containment areas should be disinfected twice a day and public conveniences should be cleaned thrice a day. All essential commodities should be made available in their place so that they need not come out of the containment zone. Mobile toilet facilities will be provided in containment areas,” the Chief Minister said.

Palaniswami underscored the importance of maintaining social distancing at vegetable, grocery, meat and fish shops and people should come out of their house by wearing masks. The number of elderly persons, differently abled persons, destitutes, those who suffer from diseases like cardiac ailments and diabetes, pregnant women, will be monitored continuously and necessary assistance will be given.

Ration shop employees, while issuing tokens to the family cardholders should give them complete information regarding the date and time by which they can get their supply.

“While allowing MGNREGA works, if there are a large number of workers in any rural local body, they should be divided as small groups so that social distancing could be ensured. Those above 55 years of age should be avoided for MGNREGA works. If there is a grouse that any one in this age group is not getting employment, a member from his family can be given employment,” Palaniswami added.

The Central government has segregated Red, Orange and Green Zones for Corona infection. In the green zones, industries can be allowed to operate in a phased manner and the government would issue appropriate orders.

Since the Centre had given permission for operation of industries like cement, sago production, steel medical equipment production etc., and permission could be given to these industries since there is no ban on these industries.The Chief Minister is holding a discussion with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.