Dad refused to purchase smartphone, boy kills self

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed himself at his residence at Siruthondamadevi village near Panruti after his father refused to purchase a smartphone for him to take online classes.

According to police sources, Vignesh (14), son of Vijay Kumar, a cashew farmer, had been studying in class X at a private school in Panruti. Owing to the lockdown, the school had been conducting online classes for students.

“The son had been forcing his father to purchase a smartphone for him to attend online classes, like the rest of his friends. Vijay Kumar had assured to buy him the phone, once he makes some money selling the cashews,” police said.

However, on July 29, disappointed over not getting a phone, Vignesh hung himself from the ceiling fan, using his mother’s saree, the police added. He was rushed to Panruti GH, but died the following day, as per the police report. The Kadampuliyur police have registered a case for an inquiry.