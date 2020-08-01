Drinking water leaks out of telecom pole; pipeline damaged during installation, says Tirupur Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Residents of SV Colony in the district were in for a shock when they found water leaking through a hollow section of a pole erected by a private telecom company last week. A video of this went viral on social media. Later, Tirupur Municipal Corporation officials found that the private company had mistakenly damaged a water supply pipeline while erecting the pole and drinking water was flowing out of it.

When the residents of Elango Nagar and 2nd Street in SV Colony saw the water flowing out of the pole, initially they thought that it was the rainwater, which might have got trapped inside the hole. However, as the water flowed for more than half an hour, they became curious. On inspection, they found it to be drinking water and informed the Corporation officials. Meanwhile, they connected a pipe and collected the water.

Corporation Commissioner K Siva Kumar said, "The spot belongs to the third zone of Tirupur Corporation. The private telecom company obtained permission for erecting their posts and paid the requisition fee as per the norms. During the installation of a post, they mistakenly damaged the third water supply scheme’s pipelines." Since it is a minor mistake, we have asked the company to remove the post and repair the pipeline as early as possible, he added.