Farmer death: Kin bury body after 8 days

By Express News Service

TENKASI: After eight days of protest, relatives of the farmer, who died allegedly in the custody of Forest Department personnel, buried his body in Vakaikulam on Friday. The family of the deceased, Anaikaraimuthu, had refused to accept his body after the autopsy at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH).

They sought a re-postmortem and demanded that a murder case be charged against the officials. Hearing the case filed by Palammal, wife of the deceased, the Madurai bench of the Madras HC ordered a re-postmortem examination.

A team of doctors, including HoD of Forensic Medicine at TvMCH Dr Selvamurugan, HoD of Forensic Medicine at Thoothukudi MCH Dr Sudalaimuthu, and Associate Professor at TvMCH Dr Prasanna, conducted the re-postmortem on Thursday. The court also directed to videograph the same.

Though they accepted the body the next morning, the relatives insisted that murder case be charged against forest officials. Raising similar demands, CPM functionaries staged a protest at Alwarkurichi on Friday.