STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Help desks to track Covid patients at govt hospitals

Contact numbers will be out on public domain soon, corpn tells HC

Published: 01st August 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sowcarpet rakhi shopping

Girls seen buying rakhi threads in Chennai's Sowcarpet area ahead of Raksha Bandhan. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS) 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that help desks have been set up at all government hospitals that are treating Covid patients, and are keeping track of all admissions and discharges there.

The court was hearing the month-long missing case of 75-year-old Adikesavan. Justices N Kirubakaran and VM Velumani, while hearing the habeas corpus filed by A Thulasidass, son of Adikesavan of Alandur, passed the interim directions to the corporation counsel to file a detailed report in the next three weeks.
The corporation counsel had submitted that search operations were conducted at all shelters for the homeless, and mortuaries of hospitals, but drew no result.

In the counter submitted by the Joint Commissioner of the city corporation’s health department, the mortuaries, and registers of both admissions and discharges were checked by the staff using Adikesavan’s photograph, at all four major government hospitals.

“The corporation has now established help desks at Kilpauk, Stanley, Omandurar Estate, and the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and Medical Colleges. These desks will receive patients from the 108 ambulances, and ensure their admission and maintain the records of those at hospitals and quarantine centres,” the affidavit added.

The petitioner’s counsel, meanwhile, contended that the police had so far not filed any report on the CCTV footage or other records collected from various places. “Efforts should also be made in publicising the numbers of these help desks, and photos of the missing person have to be published across to expedite the search,” they contended. The corporation’s counsel agreed to put out the numbers in the public domain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp