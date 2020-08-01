Notices ordered on plea against social media

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notices to the Central and State governments on a petition praying for a direction to the governments to take action against YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Surendran alias Nathikan for spreading hate speech and objectionable materials that hurt religious sentiments of Hindus.

The bench of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha issued the three-week notice when the petition from advocate LK Charles Alexander of Anna Nagar West came up for hearing on Friday. According to the petitioner, Surendran of Mylapore recently uploaded statements and speeches that allegedly denigrated Lord Muruga and Hindu religious hymn ‘Kandha Sashti Kavacham’ on YouTube.

“To safeguard the rights of believers, which is guaranteed under the Constitution, the activities of these entities should be curtailed by taking appropriate action.” he added. The petitioner also contended that he had sent representations in this regard to authorities on July 15 and 16, but received no response.