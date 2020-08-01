SASTRA releases 2020 admission rank list

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The rank lists for admission to various engineering and law programmes for the year 2020-21 offered by SASTRA Deemed University were released on Friday. In stream number one, in which 70 per cent of seats are allotted based on 1st JEE Main and Plus Two marks, Narasimhan Srikanth of Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Chennai, secured the first rank in the all India category with a combined score of 99.2462.

In the second stream, in which 30 per cent seats are allotted based on Plus Two marks, Dyuthi Thampan from Palakkad scored 1,191 out of 1,200 and secured the first rank. Mainam Harshini from NTR Junior College, Telangana secured first rank in the School of Law rank list with 98.1 per cent. Setting the application deadline at 5 pm on July 31, 2020, SASTRA released the rank list at 9 pm on the same day.

The detailed rank lists are available at www.sastra.edu. The merit- based online counselling for admissions will be held between August 1 and 29. Students from various States have registered for admission. Students from Jammu and Kashmir, North-Eastern and Himalayan States and Andaman would be admitted under special category and 30 per cent of seats are allotted for students from Tiruchy and Thanjavur districts.