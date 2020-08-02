Madurai man booked for promising to ‘arrange’ Remdesivir

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Acting on a complaint from the Tamil Nadu Branch of Indian Medical Association, the Drugs Control Department has registered a case against an Anna Nagar-based drug agent for promising to illegally arrange Remdesivir, a drug used in Covid treatment.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Drugs Control K Sivabalan said a doctor from the Tamil Nadu branch of Indian Medical Association complained to a senior official of the Tamil Nadu Department of Health and Family Welfare regarding a Madurai-based drug agent, who promised to “arrange” Remdesivir (which is priced at a maximum of Rs 5,400 per vial) without government authorisation, during a telephonic conversation.

Acting on it, the Drugs Control Department scrutinised five pharmacies in Madurai that have links with the drug agent. On Friday, a case was registered against the drug agent under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, Sivabalan added. Investigation against the agent was under way, he said.