Palaniswami announces job to relative of defence personnel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing “deep grief” over the death of Havildar S Thirumurthi, of 173 battalion of the Border Security Force, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that government job would be provided to one of the family members of the deceased personnel.

Thirumurthi, hailing from Pullavarayankudikkadu in Thiruvarur district, suffered serious injuries after his gun went off accidentally on July 25 and succumbed to the injuries on July 31. Palaniswami said he had directed Food Minister R Kamaraj and the district Collector to console the family members.