‘Schools can invite frontline workers for I-Day celebrations’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has recommended schools to invite Covid-19 survivors and frontline workers, including doctors, sanitary workers, paramedical staff and volunteers, as chief guests for this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

In a letter to all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) on Friday, the department’s director S Kannappan said that all types of schools shall celebrate the 74th Indian Independence Day on August 15 by hoisting the National Flag in a simple manner.

Education officials have been directed to ensure that all physical distancing and disinfection protocols are maintained during the celebration. Further all those attending the function shall wear masks.