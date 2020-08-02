SC/ST Act against 9 cops for ‘torturing’ advocate

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The CB-CID police registered a case here on Friday night against nine police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, an Inspector and three Sub-Inspectors, for allegedly torturing an advocate at Radhapuram police station on November 5, 2017.

In the FIR accessed by TNIE, the CB-CID police added Radhapuram Sub-Inspector Palani, Palavoor Sub-Inspectors Vimalkumar and Mohamed Sameer, Constables Chelladurai, Sagar and Jose, Panagudi Inspector Stephen Jose, Valliyur Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar and an unknown person in khaki to the list of suspects.

The police invoked Sections 448, 294(b), 354, 342, 355, 323, 324 and 506(ii) r/w 109 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 (2) (VA) and 3 (2) VII of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) against the suspects.

The CB-CID police have acted based on the direction by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on March 2. “On November 3, 2017, one Rasarathinam filed a petition before the Nanguneri Judicial Magistrate, stating that the Palavoor police personnel did not act on his complaint filed on August 15, 2017 against one Isac Selvakumar.

He mentioned the DSP and Inspector as respondents in his petition. The police personnel grew angry at him and arrived at his house in Palavoor around 12:30 pm and beat him up. The police also spoke bad of his caste, besides verbally abusing him and his family members. They then took him to Radhapuram police station where he was brutally attacked,” said sources.

Sources also claimed that police stripped off Rasarathinam’s clothes and inserted footwear in his mouth. He was then admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital based on the order by the Valliyur Magistrate, they added.