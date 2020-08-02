STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SC/ST Act against 9 cops for ‘torturing’ advocate

The CB-CID police have acted based on the direction by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on March 2.

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The CB-CID police registered a case here on Friday night against nine police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, an Inspector and three Sub-Inspectors, for allegedly torturing an advocate at Radhapuram police station on November 5, 2017. 

In the FIR accessed by TNIE, the CB-CID police added Radhapuram Sub-Inspector Palani, Palavoor Sub-Inspectors Vimalkumar and Mohamed Sameer, Constables Chelladurai, Sagar and Jose, Panagudi Inspector Stephen Jose, Valliyur Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar and an unknown person in khaki to the list of suspects.

The police invoked Sections 448, 294(b), 354, 342, 355, 323, 324 and 506(ii) r/w 109 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 (2) (VA) and 3 (2) VII of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) against the suspects.

The CB-CID police have acted based on the direction by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on March 2. “On November 3, 2017, one Rasarathinam filed a petition before the Nanguneri Judicial Magistrate, stating that the Palavoor police personnel did not act on his complaint filed on August 15, 2017 against one Isac Selvakumar.

He mentioned the DSP and Inspector as respondents in his petition. The police personnel grew angry at him and arrived at his house in Palavoor around 12:30 pm and beat him up. The police also spoke bad of his caste, besides verbally abusing him and his family members. They then took him to Radhapuram police station where he was brutally attacked,” said sources.

Sources also claimed that police stripped off Rasarathinam’s clothes and inserted footwear in his mouth. He was then admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital based on the order by the Valliyur Magistrate, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
custodial torture Prevention of Atrocities Act
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp