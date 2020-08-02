Tamil Nadu to get 29 more value-addition centres

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Works on establishing 29 more value addition units are going on in full swing in 29 districts in Tamil Nadu, with a subsidy of Rs 10 lakh each. Farmer Producer Companies and Farmer Producer Groups that wish to set up units can contact the Agriculture department officials or can contact 044-29515322, 29515422, 29510822,29510922 to get further information.

They can also send e-mail to the address: aedcewrm@gmail.com Since 2017-18, 242 value addition centres have been established in various parts of the State at a total cost of Rs 22.2 crore. At these units 140 millet processing equipment, 48 dhall processing equipment, 165 oil expellers among others have been installed so far.

Despite the impact of the lockdown, 634 tonnes of agricultural produce have been procured through 139 value addition units and after value addition, 1.38 lakh litres of edible oil, and 376 tonnes of pulses, millets and cattle feed have been sold through these units, Agriculture department officials said.

EPS grants solatium

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday granted a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 11 people who lost their lives because of snakebite or electrocution in various parts of the State recently. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.