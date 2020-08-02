STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19; he is asymptomatic and 'stable'

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai on Sunday. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable according to a hospital statement.

Published: 02nd August 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 09:03 PM

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19 in Chennai.

He is asymptomatic and clinically stable according to a statement issued by the hospital. 

Earlier on Sunday, Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited a private hospital.

This comes in the wake of 84 people in the Raj Bhavan testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Governor was in home quarantine for the past few days.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit is 81-years-old and he is said to not have come in contact with any of those who were infected by COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan.  

Meanwhile, Chennai on Saturday crossed one lakh positive cases while Tamil Nadu crosses 2.5 lakh cases.

A bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital, where the Governor underwent further tests on Sunday, said he has been advised home isolation and a medical team would monitor him.

Purohit "tested positive for COVID-19," hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the bulletin.

"He is asymptomatic and clinically stable," it said, addig the Governor underwent further tests and assessment at the hospital located at Alwarpet area here.

"As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," it added.

Purohit had earlier gone on seven-day self-isolation on July 29 based on doctor's advice after three people in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, as many as 84 security and fire services personnel deployed in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for the virus on July 23, but the Governor's office had then said none of them came into contact with Purohit or senior officials.

Palaniswami said he spoke to the Governor over phone.

"I wished the Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu Shri Banwarilal Purohit ji, a speedy recovery in his fight against #COVID_19 over phone. All our prayers and wishes for him," he tweeted.

Paneerselvam said: "I pray Lord Almighty for the speedy recovery of Governor Mr Banwarilal Purohit."

Stalin, the leader of Oppostion in Tamil Nadu Assembly, also took to Twitter to wish Purohit a speedy recovery and expressed his desire that the governor resume his administrative work soon.

(With PTI Inputs)

