After 10-hour-wait for ambulance in Tamil Nadu's Theni, body wheeled to burial ground 

THENI: An woman, in her late 70s, who died shortly after testing positive for Covid, was wheeled to the burial ground on a pushcart since ambulance did not arrive even after a 10-hour wait.

According to sources, the woman was admitted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gudalur about five days ago, as she was suffering from diarrhoea. Two days later, she was discharged.

While at the PHC, she tested for Covid. Less than 24 hours after turning positive for the infection, she died at her residence on Saturday.

The family waited for an ambulance for nearly 10 hours, sources claimed As the neighbours and relatives expressed objection for keeping the body at the house, the family decided to take the body to the burial ground on a pushcart. Wrapped in a bedsheet, the body was wheeled till the burial ground, sources said.