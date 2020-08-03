STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Daily toll hits new high of 109 in Tamil Nadu, 921 deaths in last 10 days

Among those who died in the last 10 days, 848 people (92 percent) had comorbidities. Of them, 457 (54 percent) had diabetes and 366 (43 percent) had hypertension.

Published: 03rd August 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Thermal scan being done at a fever camp by doctors and corporation officials at T Nagar in Chennai | ashwin prasath

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a whopping 921 COVID-19 deaths in the last ten days, which accounts for 22 percent of the total toll in the state, which is now 4,241.

While the state had been recording close to 100 deaths daily of late, on Monday it touched a new high of 109 deaths.

Among those who died in the last 10 days, 848 people (92 percent) had comorbidities. Of them, 457 (54 percent) had diabetes and 366 (43 percent) had hypertension.

The comorbidity ratio also indicates that those with diabetes are more prone to succumb, while the majority of the deaths have been due to COVID pneumonia, viral pneumonia or viral pneumonitis, all of which refer to an infection in the lung.

“Diabetes and hypertension are metabolic syndromes which compromise a person’s immunity to fight an infection,’’ says Dr Anantha Subramanian, pulmonologist at Kauvery Hospital.

Dr Subramanian says that 30 to 40 percent of diabetic patients would also be obese, which accelerates the risk when they get pneumonia. He added that uncontrolled blood sugar levels could pose more risk.

Experts say that the data gives a window to understand that diabetes is a burden in the community and it is time for better wellness programs, especially in the work culture.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Gleneagles Global Health City, says diabetes is a bad outcome for any disease.

“People nowadays get diabetes as early as 40 years. Moreover, undiagnosed diabetes adds to the bad outcomes, as many get diagnosed for diabetes only when they come as COVID patients,’’ says Dr Swaminathan.

He says that it is advisable for people aged above 35 to test their blood sugar levels, so they could be aware of their conditions and avoid complications.

While the number of deaths have been high in the past ten days, the mortality rate is only at 1.5 percent in the state, as cases too have been high, close to 6,000 daily.

However, experts say that irrespective of the low mortality rate, the reason for the high number of deaths needs to be introspected.

“We need to focus on why COVID deaths are happening and who are the people that are dying,’’ says former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy.

Dr Kolandasamy says that along with COVID-19 tests, BP check-up, sugar test, oxygen level test, temperature check, and chest X-ray must be taken to find out if patients have obstructive pulmonary diseases.

“Normally, chest X-ray is done only after the person tests positive. Results take between 24-48 hours and that period is enough for complications to accelerate. So, multiple diagnosis at early stages
could be an apt intervention to prevent deaths,’’ he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp