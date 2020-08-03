STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family of rape accused assaults victim’s parents in Vayampatti

The incident came to the attention of police only on July 31, when the girl's parents lodged a complaint stating seven members of the boy's family had attacked them.

Child murder, Child abuse, POCSO

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old neighbour girl on July 27 in Vayampatti near Tiruchy.  Four family members of the boy were also arrested allegedly for assaulting the girl's parents.

The incident came to the attention of police only on July 31, when the girl's parents lodged a complaint stating seven members of the boy's family had attacked them. "Without approaching police, the girl's parents negotiated with the boy's family and settled the issue as they belonged to the same community.

However, seven of the boy's family members, including cousins, went to the girl's house and attacked her mother and father. This prompted them to lodge a complaint," said a police officer investigating the case.  The girl is a Class 3 student and her father a lorry driver.  The boy's family members attacked the girl's parents as villagers started questioning them after the settlement was reached.  "As the negotiation tarnished the family's reputation, an  uncle and six cousins are said to have barged into the home and attacked them. The girl's parents were severely injured ," said the officer. Police arrested the accused on Sunday. Four family members were also arrested and a search is on for two cousins who are on the run.

