Four more succumb to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 178 fresh cases reported

PUDUCHERRY: Four persons died and 178 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union territory on Monday, taking the total cases to 3982, active cases to 1515 and deaths to 56.

Among the new cases, 125 are in Puducherry region, nine in Karaikal, 42 in Yanam and two in Mahe. Releasing the information, Director of Medical Services (DMS) Dr S Mohan Kumar said that three persons died at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and one in JIPMER.

A 71-year-old man from Solainagar, Muthialpet, died due to Covid pneumonia at JIPMER, while another 55-year-old man from Mudaliarpet died in the IGMCRI due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), Covid pneumonia and Type 1 respiratory failure.

A woman from Kuruchikuppam also died in the COVID ICU of the IGMCRI due to severe Covid pneumonia and another woman from Mudaliarpet died at IGMCRI due to ARDS with Type 1 respiratory failure and Covid pneumonia.

Out of 1515 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1032 are in Puducherry region (331 at the IGMCRI, 341 at JIPMER, 294 in COVID care centres and 66 are to be shifted), 57 in Karaikal GH, 151 in Yanam GH and two in Mahe.

In addition, a total of 273 COVID-19 cases are in home isolation, which includes 256 in Puducherry region and 17 in Yanam region. As many as 2411 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 102 on Monday. The infection rate is 22.8 percent with 178 testing positive out of 782 samples and fatality rate 1.4 percent.

Till now, 41540 samples have been tested, of which 36894 were found to be negative and the results of 388 are awaited.