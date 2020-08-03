Give more funds to grade-II colleges: Faculties

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While the government arts college faculties will be starting online classes to second and third year students from monday, faculties have urged the higher education department to allocate fund to grade - II colleges similar to grade - I to excute online classes completely.

Grade I college of Coimbatore government arts college has done arrangements for online classes as it have Microsoft software and it has created login id and password to professors and many students department wise.

Sources said that despite DCE order, grade II colleges of Mettupalayam, Palladam, Kangeyam, Avinashi, etc yet to start any arrangements for online classes.

A professor in Mettupalayam arts college said," Higher education department did not give any formal instructions. However in a order, it said that only online classes should start from Monday and inform to the students and classes should be five hours daily. Though, we welcome it, no computer and internet facilities are not in grade - II colleges."

"For instance, computers, internet, software for online classes are available in Coimbatore government arts college. Proffessors shoot videos for portions using camera. Because, grade I colleges are getting more fund compare to grade II. Due to this, those facilities are not in grade II colleges. Professors forced to take online clases from common platforms (google meet, zoom) to students and some times there may be conection failure. So it will affect the classes."

Another proffesor said, " Most of professor do not know about handling internet, android mobile, etc. Hence, department should give training about handling online classes and it should give latest computers, cameras and hi-speed internet facility to colleges and to take class by professors from college. So it give fund especially for online classes.

A second year student, P Lokesh who is studying in grade II college, said, "If students attend one hour class, they have to spend a minimum of 1GB data and we have to attend five hours. However i get 1.5 GB as per my plan. So we have to recharge exclusively for data to get 150 GB for a month. This is impossible and i will not attend classes, as i have no money to recharge."

Student's Federation of India (SFI) Coimbatore district secretary M Dinesh raja said, " we have not received any information from regarding online class we have not received any communication from Coimbatore government arts colleges. If the college conduct online classes, the state government should provide all facilities to the colleges and students. Lack of mobile, internet facilities etc, nearly 50% of students can't attend online classes.