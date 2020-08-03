Madurai: Wife among three held for killing man

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The district police on Saturday arrested a former private school teacher and her two relatives for allegedly killing her husband in Thirumangalam. According to sources, the 31-year-old woman from Mayandi Street brought her 34-year-old husband to a hospital here in the wee hours of Friday, claiming that the man fell unconscious after he consumed liquor while on medication for alcohol de-addiction. The doctors at the hospital, however, declared him 'dead on arrival'.

Later, the doctors noticed abrasions on the body's neck and bleeding from its genitals and informed the Thirumangalam Town police, which registered a case of suspicious death under CrPC section 174. According to the investigating officers, the woman, during the interrogation, confessed to have killed her husband; she said she committed the crime as she did not like her husband, who, sources said, was an alcoholic and unemployed. He used to demand that she have unnatural sex with him, the woman told the police. At first, she claimed to have committed the crime alone, but spilled the beans on her two accomplices as the interrogation progressed. She said her 43-year-old aunt and her 26-year-old cousin assisted her.

The killing

The woman said that she gave the man tablets for the de-addiction and then allowed him to consume alcohol. This resulted in the man's falling unconscious. With the help of her accomplices, she then damaged his genitals and then strangled him to death.

The trio was produced for a magistrate, who remanded them in Nilakottai and Theni sub jails.