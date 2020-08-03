Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj tests positive for COVID-19

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Lok Sabha member representing Nagapattinam, M Selvaraj tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. He is the first elected representative in district to get affected by the virus. Selvaraj took part in opinion hearing meetings in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai on June 30 where several elected representatives and senior officials were present.

“I was feeling feverish after attending the meetings and went for test the next day. The result was declared on Sunday,” Selvaraj told TNIE.

The MP was admitted in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH).

District Epidemiologist Dr A Liakath Ali said he hoped those who participated in the meetings will likely take volunter for test.

Among those present in the two meetings were S Ramalingam - Member of Parliament (Mayiladuthurai), OS Manian (Handlooms and Textiles Minister), U Madhivanan (MLA- Kilvelur), V Radhakrishnan (Member of Legislative Assembly - Mayiladuthurai), PV Bharathi (MLA - Sirkazhi),

S Pounraj (MLA- Poompuhar). K Phanindra Reddy- Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Praveen P Nair District Collector-Nagapattinam), R Lalitha (Mayiladuthurai Special Officer ), MS Prasanth (Additonal Collector-Nagapattinam ), Rupesh Kumar Meena (Deputy Inspector General of Police -Thanjavur range), and Dr N Shreenatha. (SP - Mayiladuthurai).

Minister, wife sport air sterilisation cards

Madurai: Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju and his wife, who both recently recovered from Covid, have been spotted wearing air sterilisation cards during the public events held in the city. The minister was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on July 10 and was discharged on July 17. His wife too recently recovered from Covid. The duo, upon their return to Madurai last week, were given a rousing reception by 300+ party cadre.